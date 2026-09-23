Hwang Jung-eum Secretly Had Breast Augmentation but Ultimately Removed the Implants: "It Was Difficult Because My Back Hunched and I Gained Weight"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Hwang Jung-eum revealed that she secretly underwent breast augmentation without anyone knowing and later had the implants removed.

On the 23rd, a video titled "The Day I Shopped for Underwear at Namdaemun" was uploaded to Hwang Jung-eum's YouTube channel, "Hwang Jung-eum."

That day, Hwang Jung-eum bought a large number of household items, including acupressure slippers and scrubbers, at Namdaemun Market. When the production staff recommended shopping for underwear, saying, "There are also many stores here that are famous for their underwear," Hwang Jung-eum drew attention by revealing, "Honestly, I think shopping for underwear is a waste of money. I don't need it. I don't usually wear a bra, and I normally wear nipple covers."

She also addressed a video that recently sparked controversy over her going braless, saying, "That day, because it was for a broadcast, I wore lace lingerie without cups. Fortunately, the straps were visible in the back. How could anyone say I wasn't wearing a bra? Today is the no-bra day."

In particular, she surprised everyone by confessing that she had undergone breast augmentation: "When I was younger, I wanted my breasts to look bigger. Breast surgery was popular in 2010. I didn't tell anyone, including my family, and went ahead with the surgery." Hwang Jung-eum continued, "If you look at me, you'll notice that the volume is different from back then. But after the surgery, my blood circulation was impaired, and I gained weight because I ate a lot to recover. The area where I had surgery felt burdensome, and my back became hunched."

After experiencing discomfort following the breast augmentation, Hwang Jung-eum eventually underwent surgery to have the implants removed. She expressed her relief, saying, "These days, not having surgery is the trend, so I had the implants removed, too. My body feels so much more comfortable. I don't know why I ever did it."

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum has been raising her two sons alone since her divorce.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.