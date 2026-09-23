Ahn Sun-young: "I Came to See My Mother with Dementia as a Curse on My Life"... Why She Placed Her in a Nursing Home After Seven Years of Caregiving

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Ahn Sun-young opened up about the process of personally caring for her mother, who had dementia for more than seven years, before ultimately moving her into a nursing home.

On the 23rd, Ahn Sun-young shared an update on her life between Korea and Canada through her YouTube channel. She candidly discussed her mother’s current condition and the process that led her to decide on nursing home care.

Ahn Sun-young currently splits her time between Canada and Korea for her son, who has begun playing elite hockey. She said that whenever she stays in Canada, people ask, "Then who takes care of your mother?" She explained, "As I reached the threshold of 50, I went through major upheavals in my life. My mother, whom I had cared for at home, developed such severe cognitive impairment that she had to move into a nursing home. Meanwhile, my child began playing elite hockey two or three years earlier than planned and joined a Canadian team."

Ahn Sun-young also confessed that she once had a negative view of nursing homes. She said, "Before I personally went through so much, I honestly felt that nursing homes and dementia hospitals were somewhat like a modern-day version of Goryeojang."

However, the situation became increasingly difficult to handle as her mother’s dementia progressed. Ahn Sun-young revealed that her mother underwent personality changes, including hurling abuse and acting violently toward her. She said her mother had even hit her in front of her young child.

As the situation grew more serious, Ahn Sun-young sought help from a psychiatric department. However, she recalled that hospital staff told her that if they were dispatched, they might have to restrain her mother and take her to the hospital, and she could not bring herself to agree.

She said, "Even though my mother might hit me and hurt me in front of a three- or four-year-old child, when the situation actually arose, I just couldn’t bring myself to say, ‘Please come.’"

Her mother’s wandering also became severe. Ahn Sun-young said her mother left the house and had to be found again with the help of police nine times.

Even so, she found it difficult to choose a nursing home. Ahn Sun-young described her feelings at the time, saying, "I thought a nursing home was a place to send someone as a last resort, in the worst possible situation. Sending my mother to one felt like abandoning my parent and giving up on her myself."

She continued, "Caregiving at home was extremely difficult, and I was deeply despairing throughout the entire process. After experiencing all of it firsthand, I thought, ‘I need to look into care facilities. This can’t be helped.’"

Ahn Sun-young said she even moved to a home just a five-minute walk from the care facility so she could look after her mother in a better environment. At first, she applied for a visiting caregiver and hired an additional aide so her mother could go on walks and outings. She had planned to prepare for institutional care in stages, moving from home-care services to adult day care and eventually to residential care.

However, the situation changed dramatically when her mother suffered a stroke. Daily life and home caregiving became virtually impossible, and her mother eventually began living at a care facility after surgery and a stay at a rehabilitation hospital.

Paradoxically, Ahn Sun-young confessed that her relationship with her mother improved after her mother entered the nursing home. She said, "Compared with the time when I lived under the same roof as my mother and regarded her as a curse on my life, I can now forgive her again, understand her illness, forgive myself again and love myself again. Our relationship has become much better since I moved her into the nursing home."

She also said that her own health had deteriorated after more than seven years of caregiving. Ahn Sun-young shared, "The seven years I spent caring for my mother were so difficult that, honestly, feeling physically tired now is nothing." She added that the extreme stress had led to a peripheral nerve disorder and burnout.

She emphasized, "Before forcing someone to fulfill their filial duty, I believe no one has the right to cast stones at that person without putting themselves in their position."

Ahn Sun-young also advised families of people with dementia to seek help from professional organizations as early as possible. She said, "As someone who provided home care and cared for a person with dementia alone for more than seven years, I believe that the sooner you seek help from professional organizations, the better it is for the person with dementia as well."

She said she actually regretted trying to care for her mother at home until the very end. She confessed, "I sometimes wonder whether my mother would have collapsed from a stroke like that, or whether her dementia would have progressed so rapidly and severely, if I had entrusted her to a professional care facility a little earlier, even if she had become angry."

However, she stressed that these were reflections based on her own experience. She added that if medical professionals determine that living in a facility would be safer, people should follow the advice of experts.

Ahn Sun-young currently spends about a month at a time traveling between Korea and Canada. In Canada, she spends time with her son. When she returns to Korea, she visits her mother often, sharing meals and going for walks, to bathhouses and to beauty salons.

Ahn Sun-young said, "We are getting along better than ever. Even if my mother cannot remember, I am happy enough." She added, "If I want to take responsibility for her for the rest of her life until she passes away, it is better to practice conserving my strength in advance."

She also emphasized that "sacrificing yourself does not necessarily constitute filial duty" and that family caregivers who provide long-term care must look after their own physical and mental health as well.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.