Hwang Jung-eum: "My Son Was Washing His Face in the Kitchen and Wiping It with a Dishcloth... I Was Horrified"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Hwang Jung-eum shared a parenting anecdote that was anything but amusing.

On the 23rd, a video titled "The Day I Went Underwear Shopping at Namdaemun Market" was posted on Hwang Jung-eum's YouTube channel, "Hwang Jung-eum."

That day, Hwang Jung-eum bought a large quantity of household items, including acupressure slippers and scrub sponges, at Namdaemun Market. She also picked children's hand towels as one of her best purchases and surprised viewers by revealing, "My son Kang-sik washes his face in the kitchen." She added, "Our bathroom is not well-equipped. My son wiped his face with a dishcloth, and I was horrified. He eventually washed his face again."

Hwang Jung-eum had previously shared an anecdote about her two sons' bathroom habits. She said, "Their grandmother raised them, so there was nothing they could do on their own. They couldn't even go to the bathroom alone, but now they go by themselves just fine. They kept saying, 'Mom! Let's go to the bathroom together' for four months. Later, when I told them to go alone, they did."

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum is raising her two sons following her divorce.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.