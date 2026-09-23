Joo Sang-wook and Cha Ye-ryun's 8-year-old daughter Ina revealed for the first time, causing a stir... 'Picture-perfect beauty' resembling both parents

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actors Joo Sang-wook and Cha Ye-ryun have unveiled their first family pictorial with their daughter Ina. As the couple had previously been cautious about revealing their daughter's face, the public has shown keen interest in Ina's noticeably grown appearance.

On the 23rd, Harper's BAZAAR Korea released a pictorial featuring Joo Sang-wook, Cha Ye-ryun and their daughter Ina through its official channel.

Harper's BAZAAR Korea introduced the pictorial by saying, "We are releasing the first family pictorial of actors Joo Sang-wook and Cha Ye-ryun, known as a devoted couple, together with their lovely daughter Ina." It added, "BAZAAR met this family up close as they spent time filled with happiness under the name of 'family.'"

The biggest attraction of the pictorial was Ina, who has grown noticeably. Born in 2018, Ina is eight years old this year. She naturally blended into the pictorial, striking various poses and showing different expressions alongside her mother, Cha Ye-ryun, and father, Joo Sang-wook. Joo Sang-wook and Cha Ye-ryun married in 2017 and welcomed Ina the following year.

In the released photos, Ina is seen sitting beside her mother with her long hair tied back and looking into the camera. In another shot, she makes playful expressions between her parents, capturing the family's relaxed atmosphere.

Other photos show the three family members huddled together, with Ina leaning in Cha Ye-ryun's arms or wrapping her arms around Joo Sang-wook's neck. The pictorial also captures unguarded moments from their family life, from Ina lying on a sofa with her head resting on her mother's lap to playing with soap bubbles.

Ina especially draws attention with her mother's distinct features and her father's overall presence. She looked at the camera naturally without being intimidated by her parents and struck playful poses, appearing so relaxed that it was hard to believe this was her first family pictorial.

According to Harper's BAZAAR Korea, the three were photographed in a concept featuring coordinated outfits, capturing joyful moments shared by the family. The pictorial will be published in the October issue of Harper's BAZAAR Korea.

Cha Ye-ryun has shared glimpses of her daily life with her daughter through YouTube and other platforms, but she has remained cautious about showing Ina's face directly. This makes the first family pictorial, in which all three members reveal their faces side by side, even more noteworthy.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.