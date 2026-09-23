'Living Separately from Park Sun-joo ♥' Kang Leo Whips Up Breakfast for His Daughter, Reluctant to Leave for Work: "I Want to Stay with Her"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Chef Kang Leo showed his doting-dad side.

On the 23rd, the Human Story YouTube channel released a video titled "A Day in the Life of a World-Class Chef Who Works 18 Hours in the Kitchen [MasterChef Korea's Kang Leo]."

Kang Leo was up and moving early in the morning. "I have to make breakfast for my daughter," he said. Soon afterward, his daughter entered the kitchen and greeted him, and Kang Leo gently kissed her on the cheek, revealing his devotion to her.

When asked, "Do you prepare your daughter's meals every time?" Kang Leo replied, "I do when I can. My daughter is also a good cook." His daughter said, "When Dad isn't home, I make things like omurice or pasta," adding that she naturally learned to cook by watching Kang Leo.

Kang Leo quickly prepared a spread of pan-fried dumplings and abalone porridge. His daughter, apparently unaccustomed to being filmed, hesitated over where to sit for the meal. When she said, "I don't know where I'm supposed to be," Kang Leo laughed and replied, "It's your house. How can you not know?"

Kang Leo continued to look after his daughter attentively until it was time for him to leave for work. "Have a snack. Call me if you need anything," he told her before adding, "I want to spend even a little more time with my daughter."

Kang Leo also drew attention by sharing an update on his farming activities. "These days, I'm farming and cooking. My profile also lists me as a farmer. I've been cooking for more than 30 years and farming for about 10. I grow melons in Gokseong County, South Jeolla Province, and rice on Ganghwa Island, among other things," he explained.

Meanwhile, Kang Leo married singer Park Sun-joo, who is five years older, in 2015, and they have a daughter. Kang Leo and Park Sun-joo are living separately due to work and issues related to their daughter's education.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.