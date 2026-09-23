Jin Seon-kyu Throws a Powerful First Pitch

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Jin Seon-kyu Throws a Powerful First Pitch

At the Doosan Bears-Kia Tigers game held at Jamsil Baseball Stadium on September 23, actor Jin Seon-kyu throws the first pitch. Jamsil = Bak Jaeman, reporter pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.23/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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JaeMan, Park
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