Jin Seon-kyu, Love of Baseball

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Jin Seon-kyu, Love of Baseball

The Doosan and Kia Tigers game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium on the 23rd. Actor Jin Seon-kyu throws out the ceremonial first pitch. Jamsil—Reporter Park Jae-man pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.23/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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JaeMan, Park
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