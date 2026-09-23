Jin Seon-kyu, Love of Baseball

The Doosan and Kia Tigers game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium on the 23rd. Actor Jin Seon-kyu throws out the ceremonial first pitch. Jamsil—Reporter Park Jae-man pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.23/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
Published
The Doosan and Kia Tigers game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium on the 23rd. Actor Jin Seon-kyu throws out the ceremonial first pitch. Jamsil—Reporter Park Jae-man pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.23/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.