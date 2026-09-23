'Three buildings and four supercars': Poppin' Hyun Joon even has a private theater at home... ♥ Park Ae-ri says, "Please stop dreaming"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Poppin' Hyun Joon revealed that he owns three buildings and four supercars. He also shared how he built a private theater at home.

Recalling her husband's endless pursuits, his wife, Park Ae-ri, joked, "I wish you'd stop dreaming."

On the 23rd, a video featuring Poppin' Hyun Joon was released on the YouTube channel Doctor Shin.

When Shin Jung-hwan introduced him as a man who owned six buildings, Poppin' Hyun Joon immediately corrected him, saying, "I own three buildings." He added that he also owns a countryside house, an apartment, and land in Mokpo.

As for his vehicles, he said he once owned six supercars but got rid of two, leaving him with four.

Explaining why he had showcased his cars, he said, "I wish being a dancer were seen as something cool." He added that he wanted to show that dancers, too, could live prosperous lives.

Poppin' Hyun Joon also showed viewers the private theater he built at home. Because he loves movies, he considered starting a small movie theater business after building it, but someone in film distribution advised him that the business would not be easy.

He admitted, "I even put up all the signage for 'Poppin Cinema,'" and said he now watches YouTube and Netflix in the space.

Park Ae-ri, who also appeared in the video, recalled how their child was startled by the sound of billiard balls after they brought a pool table into their newlywed home. She also remembered installing a beverage vending machine at home.

She then drew laughs by saying, "Please stop dreaming." Park Ae-ri quickly added, "I was just saying that for fun," and said she always supports her husband, who has led a life of relentless hard work.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.