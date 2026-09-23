As Soon as Seo In-young Told Her Father About Her "Divorce," He Hit Back: "You Made This Mess, So You Clean It Up"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Seo In-young revealed the first words she heard when she told her father about her divorce.

On the 23rd, a video of a birthday party featuring Seo In-young lookalikes was uploaded to the YouTube channel Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon.

Kang Yu-mi, Jo Hye-ryun and Brian Joo attended the party, where they answered quizzes about Seo In-young and celebrated her birthday.

As the atmosphere grew more lively, the guests were asked to guess "the first words Seo In-young heard after telling her father about her divorce."

As the participants offered their guesses, Seo In-young recalled what her father had told her, saying, "My dad is never on my side."

The answer was, "You made this mess, so you clean it up." When a Crown J lookalike guessed correctly, Seo In-young confirmed it, prompting laughter at the scene.

Seo In-young brought up her father's words as a topic for the birthday-party quiz and recounted the incident in a lighthearted way.

Seo In-young married a non-celebrity businessman in 2023. Her agency announced that the couple had completed their mutual divorce in November 2024.

At the time, her agency explained that there were no issues related to fault in the divorce process.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.