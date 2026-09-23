'Lee Yun-jin's Son' Daeul Has Grown So Much—He Looks Just Like His Father, Lee Beom-soo

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Translator Lee Yun-jin shared an update on her son, Daeul.

On the 23rd, Lee Yun-jin posted a message and video on her social media, writing, "For some time now, whenever I'm busy, the Soda siblings have been whipping up meals for themselves. I had never captured it on camera before, but tonight I recorded the process of making #Daeul's tsuyu beef fried rice."

In the video, Daeul is fully absorbed in cooking in the kitchen, wearing a notably serious expression. His much taller appearance and facial features, which resemble those of his father, Lee Beom-soo, also caught attention. With practiced movements, Daeul chopped green onions and regular onions before getting down to making fried rice in a frying pan. Lee Yun-jin filmed her son and watched fondly, saying, "That looks delicious."

Meanwhile, Lee Yun-jin married actor Lee Beom-soo in 2010, and they have one son and one daughter. The family received much love after appearing on KBS2's family reality show The Return of Superman, but the couple's marriage ended in 2024. They finalized their divorce proceedings last February.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.