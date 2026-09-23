Jun Hyun-moo Speaks Out Again on '60 Billion Won Wealth Rumors'... "I'm Not as Rich as People Think"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo is set to address the rumors that he has 60 billion won in assets once again.

The 13th episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Channel S's 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' airing Friday the 25th at 9:10 p.m., will feature Jun Hyun-moo embarking on a very special food trip in Uiryeong with food buddies ZOZAZZ and Jang Han-byeol, in place of KwakTube (Kwak Joon-bin), who is away on an overseas work trip.

After arriving in Uiryeong, Jun Hyun-moo discovers SOTBAWI ROCK, a landmark said to bring wealth, and makes a wish.

He says, "Everyone thinks I'm rich, but I'm not as rich as they think. Please make me even richer," prompting laughter.

He then mentions KwakTube, who is away on an overseas schedule, saying, "Jun-bin isn't here today. That guy has gone on a trip." He calls in ZOZAZZ and Jang Han-byeol as new food buddies to join him from the outset. As soon as the two appear, Jun Hyun-moo abruptly asks, "Do you have a lot of money?"

Though briefly caught off guard, the two offer witty yet honest answers. As viewers become curious about their responses, Jun Hyun-moo explains that Uiryeong is the hometown of the founders of some of South Korea's leading conglomerates and encourages them to make wishes as well.

After the hilarious 'wish time,' Jun Hyun-moo suggests guessing the first dish, saying, "You've probably never heard of a dish like this before."

ZOZAZZ shows his personal preference, saying, "Since it's morning, let's have something light—spicy stir-fried pork." Jun Hyun-moo asks, "Does your wife cook it well?" ZOZAZZ proudly replies, "She does."

Jun Hyun-moo then expresses genuine envy, saying, "Your wife is beautiful, and she really loves this guy~" He also reveals, "I heard she touched your belly when you first met?"

ZOZAZZ piques everyone's curiosity by saying, "My wife touched my belly and muttered something."

Amid their lively chemistry, the three find a restaurant serving a new style of bulgogi, one of Uiryeong's local specialties. However, the owner surprises them with an exuberant welcome, saying as soon as they see the trio, "I'm about to cry."

Moved by the unprecedented welcome, the three settle in at the restaurant and launch into a food-and-appetite talk. Jang Han-byeol shares a story from after his previous appearance on 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' saying, "Afterward, I received so many texts from people around me saying, 'Why do you eat so much?' and 'Did you starve yourself before going?'" ZOZAZZ counters, "I'm not a big eater; I'm a gourmet. My belly is actually a drinking belly." He then reveals his surprising eating habit, saying, "I wrap each piece of meat in four vegetable leaves," making everyone burst out laughing.

The 'RICH RICH' Uiryeong food trip, filled to the brim with ZOZAZZ and Jang Han-byeol, two men who truly know how to eat, can be seen on the 13th episode of MBN and Channel S's 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' airing Friday the 25th at 9:10 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.