'Four children's annual tuition costs 100 million won'—Kim Hye-yeon boasts that her second daughter graduated early from New York University (NYU): "I told her not to study..."

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Kim Hye-yeon drew attention by revealing the financial burden of paying tuition for her four children and announcing that her second daughter had graduated early from NYU.

On the 23rd, a video featuring Kim Hye-yeon was released on the YouTube channel "Gurae-jjyeo," hosted by Kim Ji-seon and Kim Hyo-jin.

The content was based on the concept of mothers boasting about their children. Referring to her second daughter among her four children, Kim Hye-yeon boasted, "I told her not to study. If she had simply gotten into an average school, I wouldn't have said anything, but she was accepted into NYU through early admissions." She proudly added that her daughter had even graduated early from NYU, saying, "You know how expensive New York is."

In 2023, Kim Hye-yeon appeared on Channel A's "Geumjjok Counseling Center" and mentioned the burden of paying tuition for her four children, saying, "The children's tuition is no small expense. I think it costs more than 100 million won a year."

Kim Ji-seon then drew attention by saying, "What's important is that I breastfed that second child myself." Kim Ji-seon's child and Kim Hye-yeon's second child were born around the same time, so she had breastfed the latter. Kim Ji-seon explained, "I heard that Kim Hye-yeon was at a postpartum care center, so I stopped by while passing nearby. But she said she didn't have enough breast milk, while I had plenty."

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-seon and Kim Hye-yeon are leading stars in the entertainment industry, each raising four children.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.