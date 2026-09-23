Seungri: "Killing just one of you is no big deal"... Caught threatening someone repeatedly while holding a soju bottle

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Seungri has been sued on suspicion of special assault, and CCTV footage showing what happened at the time has been released. The footage captured Seungri swinging a soju bottle several times.

On the 23rd, JTBC exclusively released CCTV footage of an incident between Seungri and a man in his 30s identified as A at a restaurant in Seoul's Cheongdam-dong last month.

According to the report, A filed a complaint against Seungri and others at Seoul Gangnam Police Station on the 26th of last month. A claimed that he was assaulted, threatened and confined by Seungri's group while drinking alone at a restaurant in Cheongdam-dong early on the 8th of last month.

The released CCTV footage shows Seungri and two other men surrounding A, who was sitting in a chair.

During the incident, Seungri picked up a soju bottle from the table and extended his arm, while the people around him were seen restraining him. The footage also captured a movement that appeared to show Seungri kicking something.

A short while later, Seungri was again seen holding a soju bottle and appearing to swing his arm. JTBC reported that similar actions continued several more times afterward.

A told JTBC, "Three men stood there and blocked the passage so I couldn't leave, threatening me by swinging soju bottles. On one occasion, I was hit on the hand while trying to block and grab one of the bottles."

A also claimed that Seungri's group picked a fight with him after first raising an issue about taking photographs. In particular, he claimed that Seungri said to him, "Do you also think I'm a loser? Killing just one of you is no big deal," making threatening remarks to the effect that he was connected to organized crime figures.

Seungri's side has offered a different account. It argued that A first asked to join them, saying he had a business idea, and that the two sides merely raised their voices when Seungri's group refused.

While acknowledging that Seungri held a soju bottle at the time, his side claimed there was no physical contact with A. It also denied threatening him, saying that Seungri and A exchanged text messages even after the drinking session ended, and rejected the assault and threat allegations.

Previously identified as a key figure in the so-called Burning Sun scandal, Seungri was indicted on nine charges, including habitual gambling and soliciting prostitution. He was sentenced to one year and six months in prison, served his sentence and was released in February 2023.

With the complainant's account and Seungri's side at odds over the incident, police plan to summon A after the holiday period to investigate the specific circumstances.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.