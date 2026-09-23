'After giving birth following her divorce,' Lee Si-young says her second daughter is already turning one: "I have two baby angels by my side"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Lee Si-young shared a photo with her two children ahead of her second daughter's first birthday.

On the 23rd, Lee Si-young posted a photo on social media of herself wearing hanbok with her first son and second daughter.

She shared her feelings for her two children, saying, "I can't believe it's already her first birthday. I still sometimes can't believe that I have two baby angels by my side."

In the photo, Lee Si-young poses beside her son and daughter, who are dressed neatly in hanbok.

The family photo has drawn even more attention because it was taken ahead of her second daughter's first birthday. The girl was born last November.

Lee Si-young married in 2017 and gave birth to her first son the following year. She announced her divorce last year.

She later gave birth to her second daughter and has continued sharing glimpses of her daily life with both children on social media.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.