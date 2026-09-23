"Face All Puffy": Hwang Jung-eum Goes from 51 kg to 57 kg in No Time—"You Saw the Photos, Right?"

[Sportschosun Lee Ga-eun, reporter] Actress Hwang Jung-eum announced that she would go on a diet after gaining weight up to 57 kilograms following a trip.

On the 23rd, a video titled "The Day I Shopped for Underwear at Namdaemun" was uploaded to Hwang Jung-eum's YouTube channel, "Hwang Jung-eum."

As soon as she arrived at Namdaemun Market, Hwang Jung-eum wanted to buy acupressure slippers first, saying they would help with her diet. She said, "I've gained a lot of weight. You saw it online, right? I was 57 kilograms then." Hwang Jung-eum recently shared photos taken during a trip, drawing attention because she looked fuller than before.

Hwang Jung-eum said, "I left at 51 to 52 kilograms and came back at 57 kilograms. Clothes fit me best when I weigh 51.7 kilograms, so I want to lose weight until I reach 51.7 kilograms." She drew attention by revealing that she had gained as much as 6 kilograms during the short trip.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum is raising her two sons alone after her divorce.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.