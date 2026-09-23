'Park Bo-gum swearing?'... "You gukbap XX": His first ad-lib revealed 10 years later

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Park Bo-gum revealed the behind-the-scenes story of a scene in the drama 'Love in the Moonlight' in which he shouted, "You gukbap XX!"

The line, directed at Hong Sam-nom, played by Kim You Jung, was an ad-lib by Park Bo-gum.

On the 23rd, KBS 2TV's 'Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn' featured Park Bo-gum and the production team looking back on the filming process from 10 years earlier.

Park Bo-gum confessed that when he first began playing Crown Prince Lee Yeong, he struggled to deliver the performance he had imagined because the character's personality was different from his own.

He identified the scene in which Lee Yeong and Hong Sam-nom fall into a pit as the turning point. When Hong Sam-nom escaped first and ran away without Lee Yeong, contrary to their agreement, Park Bo-gum shouted, "Hey, you gukbap XX!"

Park Bo-gum said, "In a way, I think it was the first ad-lib of my life," and recalled, "That was when I finally connected with the character Lee Yeong."

He added that he gained confidence afterward and was able to continue filming with enjoyment. Director Kim Sung Yoon also recalled that it was amusing to hear Park Bo-gum blurt out the line while immersed in the scene.

Park Bo-gum also chose as a memorable scene the moment when Lee Yeong reveals his identity to Hong Sam-nom, saying, "Lee Yeong—that's my name."

He said he was excited from the first time he read the script and practiced the scene on his own in various ways, including brighter and more serious versions.

Director Kim Sung Yoon explained that the scene was the moment when Lee Yeong revealed his identity and marked the beginning of the romance.

Cinematographer Kim Si Hyeong recalled that he could sense the aura of Crown Prince Lee Yeong in Park Bo-gum at the time.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.