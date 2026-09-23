Lee Dae-ho Loses 20 kg and His Face Looks Half Its Former Size... "I Eat One Meal a Day and Run Every Day" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun | Lee Ge-eun, Reporter] Former baseball player-turned-broadcaster Lee Dae-ho showed off his slimmer appearance after losing 20 kg.

The episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Radio Star' that aired on the 23rd featured the special 'I Don't Know, I Don't Know, I Don't Know—Tell Only Funny Stories This Chuseok~,' with Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, Lee Dae-ho, Young Tak and Kim Gyu-won.

Lee Dae-ho said he gained weight after retiring while working as the host of a mukbang program, but recently lost 20 kg. He said, "I practiced intermittent fasting and ate one meal a day, and I lost 20 kg by running in the morning and evening. I run every day."

Jang Doyoun then noted that people who have recently succeeded in losing weight are often suspected of using obesity treatment drugs. Lee Dae-ho candidly said, "I did get help from [weight-loss medication] to maintain it, but I beat it. I tried to get help to curb my nighttime appetite, but I couldn't really tell whether it worked. Exercise is the best."

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