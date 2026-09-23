Shin Hyun-joon: "My youngest daughter, born when I was 54, means I run into classmates who have become grandmothers at pickup"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Shin Hyun-joon revealed his unusual health regimen, saying he has given up not only alcohol and cigarettes but also carbonated drinks for the sake of his youngest daughter, whom he had at age 54.

Shin Hyun-joon appeared on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," which aired on the 23rd, after emerging as the "Prince of Peru" amid the renewed popularity of the drama "Stairway to Heaven," which aired 23 years ago. He opened up about how his daily life has changed and his love for his family since becoming a father of three later in life.

During the episode, Shin Hyun-joon said, "I had my first child at 48," adding that he pays special attention to his fitness so he can stay with his children for as long as possible. He said, "I exercise twice as much now as I did when I was at my peak in terms of fitness management."

When the conversation turned to his youngest daughter, whom he had at age 54, he revealed his deep affection as a father.

Shin Hyun-joon described his youngest daughter as "a daughter who feels like a granddaughter" and said, "When I go to pick her up from kindergarten, grandmothers sometimes come to pick up their grandchildren, too. I occasionally run into my old classmates. I'm the same age as the children's grandparents." His comment drew laughter.

Having had his daughter later in life also significantly changed the way he thinks about his health.

Shin Hyun-joon said, "Because my youngest daughter is still little, I started thinking from the moment I saw the ultrasound, 'I want to stay by her side for a long time.'" He added, "I quit alcohol, cigarettes and carbonated drinks."

His approach to exercise has changed as well. He explained that he now works out to build the strength needed to hold his children for a long time, saying, "I bulked up and trained because I need to be able to hold the kids."

The benefits of his consistent efforts were also evident at his youngest daughter's kindergarten sports day. Shin Hyun-joon proudly said that he had recently attended the event and performed well in several competitions.

He added, "I'm older than the other fathers, so every day is precious to me," and said, "I believe staying healthy is my responsibility to protect my family."

Because he became a father later in life, he cherishes each day with his children even more. His efforts stand out as a father's personal regimen aimed not simply at looking young, but at spending more time with his family.

Meanwhile, Shin Hyun-joon married a cellist who is 12 years younger than him in 2013. They have two sons and one daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.