"All I Could Think of Was the T-Shirt": Shin Hyun-joon Stunned When His Mother-in-Law Came Back with the Name "Sin Chang-won" for His Son

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Shin Hyun-joon revealed a hard-to-believe story about his mother-in-law coming back with the name "Sin Chang-won" when he was trying to name his first son.

Shin Hyun-joon appeared on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," which aired on the 23rd, and opened up about becoming a father later in life and various stories involving his family.

That day, Shin Hyun-joon revealed the story behind his first son Min-jun's name, saying, "Kim Soo-mi, whom I called Mom, also named my eldest son."

Shin Hyun-joon sent the studio into laughter, saying, "I wanted to give the first child I had at 48 a good name, but I just couldn't come up with one. Since I couldn't think of a name, my mother-in-law went to a naming center and came back with one—but it was 'Sin Chang-won.'"

Sin Chang-won escaped from prison in 1997, remained on the run for more than two years, and was eventually apprehended. The brightly patterned T-shirt he was wearing when captured became a major talking point, leaving a vivid impression alongside his name.

Shin Hyun-joon said the name immediately brought back memories of that time. He recalled responding to his mother-in-law, "Mother-in-law, what are you doing? All I can think of when I see this name is the T-shirt."

His mother-in-law reportedly replied along the lines of, "It has largely been forgotten by now. The meaning is different." Shin Hyun-joon then sent a video message to the camera, saying, "What on earth were you thinking, Mother-in-law?" which added to the laughter.

After all those twists and turns, it was the late Kim Soo-mi, whom Shin Hyun-joon called "Mom" and looked up to, who named his first son.

He explained that his son's name also carries his longing for his father, saying, "My father passed away, and then the baby was born."

He recalled, "When I was considering various names, my father would always say, 'Hyun-joon, my son Hyun-joon.' But the way he said 'Joon' stayed with me."

He continued, "I gave Kim Soo-mi several names, and she asked, 'How about Min-jun?' That's how my first child came to be named Min-jun."

Meanwhile, Shin Hyun-joon married cellist Kim Kyung-mi, who is 12 years his junior, in 2013. They have two sons and a daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.