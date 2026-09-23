'82-year-old' Sunwoo Yong-nyeo Has Never Had Implants or Skin Procedures: 'All My Teeth Are My Own' (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Sunwoo Yong-nyeo drew attention by revealing that she has never undergone skin procedures or received dental implants.

The December 23 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s Radio Star featured Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, Lee Dae-ho, Young Tak and Kim Gyu-won in a special titled "I Don't Know, I Don't Know, I Don't Know—Make Me Laugh With Only Funny Chuseok Stories."

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said, "When Chuseok comes around, I feel like I'm getting a year older. I really realize how quickly time passes." Kim Gu-ra remarked, "You are so healthy," to which Sunwoo Yong-nyeo responded calmly, "I will do my best to live to 100. I think it would be fine if I can still walk until then, but if I have to spend my life sitting down, then I should go."

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo also drew attention by revealing that she has never undergone any skin procedures. She has never had dental implants either. She expressed satisfaction, saying, "All my teeth are my own."

Meanwhile, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo was born in 1945 and is 82 years old this year. Her YouTube channel, Soonpoong Sunwoo Yongyeo, launched last year, has gained significant popularity, surpassing 570,000 subscribers.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.