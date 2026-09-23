Lee Dae-ho Reveals Recent Photo of His "Mini-Me Daughter"... "She's 170 cm Tall and Is Starting to Resemble Her Mother as She Grows" ("Radio Star")

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Lee Dae-ho, a broadcaster and former baseball player, revealed a recent photo of his elder daughter, who is his spitting image.

Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Radio Star," which aired on the 23rd, featured a Chuseok special titled "I Don't Know, I Don't Know, I Don't Know—Let's Talk Only About Funny Things at Chuseok," with Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, Lee Dae-ho, Young Tak and Kim Gyu-won.

Lee Dae-ho expressed his private disappointment after his daughter, who had been a fan of the Lotte Giants, switched allegiances. He said, "My daughter passionately supported the Lotte Giants, but she said she hated seeing them lose so much and would support a team that wins more often," revealing that she had become a fan of the Samsung Lions.

The daughter shown afterward is currently a second-year middle school student and is notably tall, resembling both her mother and father. Lee Dae-ho said, "She's 170 cm tall. When she was young, she looked so much like me. Even if she were lost in Haeundae, people would have been able to bring her to our home, but recently she's been starting to resemble my wife," expressing relief. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said, "Children change. You won't know until they turn 20."

Meanwhile, Lee Dae-ho married in 2009 and has a son and a daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.