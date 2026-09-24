Four Months Since Choi Ji-woo's Father Passed Away... Her Six-Year-Old Daughter's Letter Tugs at the Heartstrings: "I Miss You, Very Much"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Choi Ji-woo visited the resting place of her late father and expressed how much she missed him.

On the 23rd, Choi Ji-woo shared photos on social media showing her visiting the place where her father was laid to rest. The photos included a pink bouquet that appeared to have been prepared for the deceased, along with a handwritten letter from Choi Ji-woo's young daughter.

What drew particular attention was the short, poignant message Choi Ji-woo wrote over the photo. She expressed her longing for her late father, writing, "I miss you. Very much. Dad."

The letter her daughter sent to her maternal grandfather also drew attention. Written in uneven handwriting, it read, "To Grandpa. Hello, Grandpa. Are you doing well in heaven? I miss you very much. I love you." The letter also included a drawing that appeared to depict her grandfather ascending to heaven, along with another drawing that seemed to represent the family.

Only about four months have passed since Choi Ji-woo lost her father.

Choi Ji-woo's father, the late Choi Un-yong, died after a long illness on May 11. At the time, Choi Ji-woo was listed as a chief mourner alongside her mother, older brother, husband and daughter, and received mourners at the funeral hall of Inje University Haeundae Paik Hospital in Busan. A representative for Choi said that the deceased "passed away peacefully without experiencing much pain."

The deceased, a former soldier, was interred at Daejeon National Cemetery following the funeral procession on May 14. He was also known to have volunteered for elderly people with dementia for many years. In the past, Choi Ji-woo likewise donated to related organizations in accordance with her father's wishes.

About four months after losing her father, Choi Ji-woo returned to visit him. Her six-year-old daughter's handwritten letter to her maternal grandfather, saying "I miss you very much," further conveyed the family's deep and tender longing.

Choi Ji-woo married a non-celebrity man nine years her junior in September 2018 and welcomed a daughter in 2020.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.