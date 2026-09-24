'Is That Really Jo Hyun Ah?' Her Face Looks Completely Different After a Dramatic 17-Kilogram Weight Loss... "A Plastic-Surgery-Level Visual Transformation"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Jo Hyun Ah of the group Urban Zakapa has drawn attention with an almost unrecognizable appearance after losing 17 kilograms.

On the 23rd, Jo Hyun Ah posted several recent photos on her social media along with the short caption "Urban Zakapa."

The photos showed Jo Hyun Ah attending the 2026 Asia Top Artist Festival, held recently at Nanji Hangang Park in Seoul. Urban Zakapa took the stage at the festival on the 20th and performed songs including "That Day, Us," "Seoul Night," "Thursday Night," "Me Then, Us Then," and "I Don’t Love You."

What drew the most attention was Jo Hyun Ah's dramatically changed appearance. Wearing a striking red knit top with a black miniskirt, she looked toward the camera with her long, straight hair falling over her shoulders.

After losing a significant amount of weight recently, her facial features have also become much more defined. Her slimmer jawline and reduced cheek volume give her a somewhat different look at first glance. As Jo Hyun Ah's distinctive features stood out even more, fans responded with comments such as "So cute," "So pretty," and "Red red."

Jo Hyun Ah's dramatic transformation has also become a topic of discussion on television. When she appeared on KBS2's "The Seasons - Sung Si-kyung's Eardrum Boyfriend" on the 18th, Sung Si-kyung asked, "How many kilograms did you lose?" Jo Hyun Ah answered directly, "17 kilograms."

The change is even more striking when compared with the weight she disclosed just a few months ago.

Last April, Jo Hyun Ah appeared on the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup" and mentioned a period when she had lost weight to 48 kilograms, saying, "I weighed 48 kilograms then, and I weigh 62 kilograms now." At 153 centimeters tall, she also candidly revealed that her highest weight had reached 69 kilograms. However, she said that when she weighed 48 kilograms, "I didn't have enough energy or voice," describing the difficulties she experienced after losing too much weight.

Jo Hyun Ah later said that she experienced rebound weight gain after using the obesity treatment Wegovy for about three months and then discontinuing it. In June, she revealed that her weight had risen again to 62 kilograms and that she had resumed managing it.

After announcing that she had recently lost 17 kilograms, Jo Hyun Ah continued to share her noticeably transformed appearance on social media, prompting ongoing interest in her weight changes.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.