Kim Jang-hoon Wrote "10 Billion Won" in an Asset Survey—His Mother's Unexpected Answer After Receiving a Verification Call

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Kim Jang-hoon recalled writing "10 billion won" in response to a survey asking about his assets while he was serving in the military, prompting a verification call to his mother.

In a video titled "Kim Jang-hoon and Shoes Off" uploaded to the YouTube channel "SPNS TV" on the 23rd, Kim Jang-hoon talked about his past experience serving as an assistant instructor at a reserve forces training center.

According to Kim Jang-hoon, the survey at the time asked whether his family had a television at home and how much property and other assets they owned, including real estate.

Displeased with the questions, he said he jokingly wrote "10 billion won" in the section for assets.

Apparently believing that the figure was genuine, the person in charge called his mother to verify it.

Kim Jang-hoon said his mother replied, "It's not that much," because she feared he might be put in a difficult position if she bluntly said, "No."

When the other cast members burst out laughing at the story, Kim Jang-hoon also laughed as he recalled the incident.

It was an unexpected anecdote from his military service, in which the "10 billion won" he wrote as a joke even led to a call to his home.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.