Seo In-young, Doctor Brings Up 'Buttock Fat' During Fifth Nose Surgery: "There's Nothing More I Can Put In"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Joon-seok] Singer Seo In-young revealed what her doctor told her when she went in for her fifth nose surgery.

A birthday party video released on the YouTube channel "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon" on the 23rd featured Kang Yu-mi, Jo Hye-ryun, Noh Sa-yeon and Brian Joo.

The guests arrived in costumes and makeup imitating Seo In-young, then celebrated her birthday by answering a quiz about her.

During the quiz, a question asked, "What did your doctor say when you went in for your fifth nose surgery?"

When Kang Yu-mi guessed, "You could die if you keep this up," Seo In-young offered a hint: "The beginning, about the nose surgery, is somewhat similar."

She gave a similar response to Jo Hye-ryun's answer: "You may not be able to have nose surgery anymore."

Seo In-young then said that the doctor had told her, "There's nothing more I can put in," and asked the guests to guess the rest of the sentence.

After several guesses, the correct answer was, "You'll have to have some fat taken from your buttocks." Seo In-young recounted the unexpected remark with a laugh, leaving the other guests astonished.

Seo In-young previously revealed on her YouTube channel that she had undergone nose surgery five times. At this birthday party, she also turned an anecdote from one of her surgeries into a quiz, showcasing her candid storytelling.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.