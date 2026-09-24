Poppin' Hyun Joon Took a Shot at Asiana Airlines, Only to Face Unexpected Backlash—and Lose a Job

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Poppin' Hyun Joon revisited a past social media controversy over airline sponsorship and said he was also dropped from a project he was preparing at the time.

In a video released on the YouTube channel "Daktersin" on the 23rd, Poppin' Hyun Joon recalled trying to obtain a plane ticket to attend an event in the United States.

He said he waited for more than 30 minutes at the airport because his seat reservation could not be confirmed, and was issued a ticket afterward.

However, Poppin' Hyun Joon's social media post at the time contained more than just complaints about the wait.

In 2014, he complained about his seat assignment for a sponsored flight, writing, "If you're going to sponsor it anyway, you should have sponsored business class," and adding, "I'm flying Korean Air from now on."

As the post spread later, he came under heavy criticism for making an excessive demand despite receiving sponsorship.

Recalling the post in the video, Poppin' Hyun Joon said, "I took a shot at them," and added, "I got heavily criticized for it."

He also claimed that he was dropped from a government-related gymnastics choreography project he was preparing at the time. However, it has not been confirmed whether the airline-related post was the direct reason he was excluded from the project.

Asiana Airlines explained at the time that it had provided the ticket to the event organizers, who then arranged support for Poppin' Hyun Joon.

After the controversy erupted, Poppin' Hyun Joon also apologized to the airline, saying, "I made a reckless remark in the heat of the moment."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.