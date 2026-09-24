Choi Seung Kyung: "I Have Severe Panic Disorder; I Couldn't Breathe and Fainted on the Road"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian-turned-actor Choi Seung Kyung revealed that he experienced a crisis due to panic disorder symptoms while driving.

On the 23rd, Choi Seung Kyung shared on social media, "I am a patient with severe panic disorder," and described a harrowing situation he experienced while returning from Ilsan New Town.

Choi Seung Kyung said, "While looking at the navigation, I had to drive up onto the elevated section of Gayang Bridge," adding, "I can't go up there. I can't breathe and I collapse. You may not understand, but I simply pass out."

Unable to continue driving, Choi Seung Kyung eventually got out of the car and asked people nearby for help. A taxi driver spotted him and offered assistance.

Choi Seung Kyung explained, "The taxi driver tried to help me and kept talking with me on the phone to help me regain my composure. When I couldn't continue, he called 119. He reported that a car with its hazard lights on was on the road leading up to Gayang Bridge from the direction of Ilsan New Town."

Police officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving the report. The officers reportedly drove Choi Seung Kyung's vehicle for him because his panic disorder symptoms made it difficult for him to drive.

Choi Seung Kyung said, "After hearing what had happened, they drove my car for me and told me, 'Just trust me and relax,' and 'If this happens again, ask for help anytime.'"

Choi Seung Kyung repeatedly expressed his gratitude for the consideration shown by the officers, who appeared to be more than 20 years younger than him. He said that, in the confusion of the moment, he did not even ask for their names.

He also said that he spoke with the taxi driver again afterward. Choi Seung Kyung shared, "I just spoke with him. I am so grateful. Unfortunately, I left without even asking the police officers' names. Thank you to the officers at Goyang Police Station. Thank you, truly."

Meanwhile, Choi Seung Kyung debuted through the inaugural KBS College Comedy Contest in 1991 and worked as a comedian before transitioning to acting and appearing in various productions. He is married to actor Lim Chae-won.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.