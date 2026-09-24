Shin-Soo Choo's Wife Ha Won-mi Cleans Their 5,500-Pyeong Home Alone: "How Many Workers Do I Employ? Just Me"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Ha Won-mi, the wife of former baseball player Shin-Soo Choo, said she manages their 5,500-pyeong home by herself.

On the 23rd, Ha Won-mi's YouTube channel, "Ha Won-mi," released a video titled "[U.S. Edition] Ha Won-mi's Survival as a Homemaker in the U.S."

When asked about her daily routine, Ha Won-mi said, "I usually do the dishes and run the washing machine after sending Geon-woo to school. I also tidy up my son's room, clean the house and work out."

The production team asked, "Do you clean the 5,500-pyeong house every day?" Ha Won-mi replied, "Not exactly. I mainly tidy the living room and kitchen, where the family spends most of its time, and I also organize the kids' rooms. Then I run the washing machine. Since the children play sports, there is a lot of laundry."

She continued, "I clean every day, so I have my own routine. People ask how many workers I employ for such a large house, but I'm the only one doing the work."

Meanwhile, Shin-Soo Choo married Ha Won-mi in 2004, and they have two sons and one daughter. Their home in the United States has drawn attention for its expansive 5,500-pyeong size.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.