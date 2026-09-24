'Jung Kyung-ho's Father's Partner ♥' Park Jung-soo Mentions Ex-Husband: "We Married Through Matchmaking After a Month and a Half and Lived as If We Were Dating"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Park Jung-soo calmly looked back on her married life with her ex-husband.

On the 23rd, a video in which Park Jung-soo mentioned her ex-husband was posted on her YouTube channel, 'You Can't Stop Park Jung-soo Anyway.'

When the subject of dating came up, Park Jung-soo confessed, "I don't know because I had an arranged marriage. Many people in our generation had love marriages. I was the only one who had an arranged marriage." She added, "I was introduced to him, got engaged 15 days later, and got married about three weeks to a month after that."

The production staff asked, "Don't you feel it was a waste to spend your youth that way?" Park Jung-soo replied, "I don't know whether I simply didn't have any thoughts of my own or whether I had deeply believed from the start that I had to do as my parents said. I just accepted it. I thought I had to marry the person my parents chose and that I could spend my whole life with him."

She said she had no regrets, although there were things she wished had been different. Park Jung-soo confessed, "I got engaged and married within a month and a half, but we lived as if we were dating. There are things I wish had been different. With an arranged marriage, you meet based on family background or circumstances, so I think couples have less strength to overcome difficult situations later on. When hardships arise in life, it is difficult to find a way through them."

Meanwhile, Park Jung-soo married a businessman in 1975 and had two children, but they later divorced by mutual agreement. Since 2001, she has been in a common-law relationship with producer Jeong Eul-yeong, the father of actor Jung Kyung-ho.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.