Dok2's Lovestagram Erupts for Lee Hi's Birthday... A Kiss on the Cheek → "My Beautiful Love, Thank You for Being Born"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Sohee] Rapper Dok2, who is publicly dating Lee Hi, showed his special affection for his partner on her birthday.

On the 23rd, Dok2 posted several photos and videos on his account, along with a message celebrating Lee Hi's birthday.

He wrote, "Dedicated to my love, beautiful dolphin Hi, on this day, September 23. 'You Are My Hi' is being released for free on YouTube to celebrate her birthday," and added, "HAPPY BORN DAY 2 MY LADY. Thank you for being born. I love you so much. Everyone, please wish Hi a happy birthday."

He released music himself to mark his partner's birthday and openly used expressions such as "my love" and "MY LADY" to show his affection. It offered another glimpse into the relationship between the two, who have continued to publicly acknowledge their romance.

The photos released with the post showed Dok2 and Lee Hi posing affectionately together. They stood side by side with their shoulders touching and smiled brightly. Another photo captured Lee Hi kissing Dok2 on the cheek as the two shared an affectionate moment.

The two, known for their intense charisma onstage, drew attention by appearing far more relaxed and affectionate with each other as a couple. Their unguarded expressions and natural physical affection also conveyed the intimate atmosphere they have built over a long period.

Since March, Dok2 and Lee Hi have publicly expressed their affection for each other on social media, effectively acknowledging their relationship.

At the time, Dok2 posted a photo with Lee Hi captioned "TO MY LADY," while Lee Hi also publicly expressed her feelings for Dok2 using phrases such as "my one and only Dok2" and "TO MY MAN DOK2." Rather than directly explaining their relationship, both made it known by sharing pet names and photos of each other on social media.

Dok2 and Lee Hi's connection began through music, even before they became romantically involved. In 2016, the two first formed a musical connection through Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s history-themed hip-hop project on Infinite Challenge. Lee Hi featured on "Like," a song by Yoo Jae-suk and Dok2, allowing the three to collaborate musically.

The two, who reportedly maintained their musical connection for many years, began openly displaying their affection for each other this year, naturally making their romantic relationship known.

Having progressed from musical colleagues to romantic partners, the two are also continuing their musical activities together. They co-founded the hip-hop and R&B label "808 HI RECORDINGS" and released the duet "You & Me" in March.

In particular, "You & Me" features lyrics centered on love. The song attracted even more attention upon its release because the two, who were known to be a real-life couple, had released it together. The pair who first connected through music have now become partners who share both love and everyday life.

Since going public with their relationship, Dok2 and Lee Hi have consistently expressed their affection for each other on social media. As Dok2 marked his partner's birthday by releasing music himself and sharing affectionate photos, attention is focused on how the two will continue their journey in both music and love.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.