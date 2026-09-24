Cho Young-nam Says He Feels Wronged by 'Womanizer' Label; Lee Kyung-shil Delivers a Blunt Reality Check: "You Have Cheated Before" (Dongchimi)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Cho Young-nam said he feels unfairly judged by the "womanizer" label that has followed him.

On the 24th, Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) released a preview video for Dongchimi titled "Cho Young-nam's Tips for Finding a Girlfriend for 55-Year Bachelor Kim Seung-soo?!"

In the video, Cho Young-nam asked actor Kim Seung-soo why he had never married. Kim Seung-soo answered candidly, "I did make up my mind and try to get married, but it's not something you can accomplish simply by deciding to do it. After that, the timing never worked out, and I was busy with work."

Kim Seung-soo then asked Cho Young-nam for the secret to finding a girlfriend. In response, Cho Young-nam spoke frankly about his views on romance, seemingly drawing on his own experiences.

Cho Young-nam said, "You have to keep making an effort. The reason I sing well and paint well is also because I want to look good to women." He continued, "The truth is, even men earning a lot of money are doing it to look good to women," sharing his personal convictions.

Cho Young-nam also acknowledged that his candid remarks could lead to misunderstandings. "If I go out and talk about why men make money, I get showered with XX-level abuse. But it's true," he said. He added, "When I say things like this, people assume I'm a womanizer and recoil in horror," expressing his frustration.

However, his close friend Lee Kyung-shil did not simply listen to his complaint. She delivered a blunt retort, asking, "Haven't you cheated before?" Cho Young-nam appeared flustered by the unexpected reality check, drawing laughter.

Cho Young-nam has long been associated with a "womanizer" image because of his past marriages. He married actor Youn Yuh-jung in 1974 and had two sons with her, but their 13-year marriage ended in divorce in 1987. He then remarried a woman 18 years his junior in 1995 and adopted a daughter, but that marriage also ended in divorce.

Meanwhile, more details about Cho Young-nam's appearance on MBN's Dongchimi will be revealed when the episode airs on the 26th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.