Park Seo Jin, Young and Rich as Expected... Treated His Three Aunts to a Trip to Jeju Island and Gave Them Gift Certificates Too (Mr. House Husband)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Park Seo Jin is preparing a memorial rite at sea for his grandmother, moving viewers.

The episode of KBS2's Mr. House Husband Season 2, airing at 10 p.m. on Saturday, the 26th, will feature Park Seo Jin, known as the trot scene's devoted son, meeting his three paternal aunts who came to visit his hospitalized father. They will discuss his grandmother, who passed away about 30 years ago, before Park holds his first memorial rite at sea for his father, who still misses her, highlighting the family's deep affection.

Park Seo Jin visits a hospital in his hometown of Samcheonpo. He explained, "My father's condition has declined recently, so he was admitted to the hospital for about half a day for a checkup." While staying with his father, Park has a surprise reunion with his three aunts, who came to visit. Since this is their first appearance on Mr. House Husband, the studio cast gives them an enthusiastic welcome. As Park warmly introduces his aunts, he says, "The youngest aunt looks the most like my younger sister Hyo-jung. She looks exactly like Hyo-jung before her double-eyelid surgery," making everyone burst into laughter. The aunts thank their nephew, whom they have not seen in some time, saying, "Seo Jin gives us gift certificates, and thanks to him, we even went on a trip to Jeju." Park Hyo-jung then playfully pesters her brother, saying, "Send me on a trip too~," showcasing their authentic sibling chemistry.

As their warm conversation continues, Park Seo Jin's aunts bring up his grandmother, saying, "It seems Seo Jin inherited his lively spirit and janggu-playing DNA from his grandmother." Recalling his mother's final days, Park's father says, "My mother died in my arms." Even after returning home, he expresses heartbreaking regret over not having done more for his mother. In an interview, he confesses, "For three years after my mother died, she came to me in my dreams and cried." Although Park Seo Jin offers to give him a Chuseok gift, his father becomes teary-eyed and says, "My wish is to meet your grandmother one more time." To comfort his father, Park prepares a Chuseok gift by traveling to the sea where his grandmother's ashes were scattered and holding a memorial rite at sea, moving everyone.

When the subject of ancestral rites comes up, MC Eun Ji-won asks, "I wonder whether everyone performs ancestral rites during the holidays." Park Hyun-ho says, "My mother took the initiative and discontinued the rites." Eun Ji-won responds, "My mother also found them physically difficult, so now my wife and I go to my father's grave and perform the rite," creating a sense of solidarity.

The story of the grandmother who passed her lively spirit and janggu-playing DNA on to Park Seo Jin, along with his special day accompanying his father to hold his first memorial rite at sea in about 30 years, can be seen in episode 475 of KBS2's Mr. House Husband Season 2, airing at 10 p.m. on Saturday, the 26th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.