'Three Bachelor Kings' Jun Hyun-moo, Kian84 and Kim Dae-ho Get Together for Chuseok... When Will They Marry? Candid Talk Explodes (I Live Alone)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] The "Three Bachelor Kings"—Jun Hyun-moo, Kian84 and Kim Dae-ho—are coming together for Chuseok.

The Chuseok special of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s I Live Alone, airing on the 25th, will show Jun Hyun-moo, Kian84 and Kim Dae-ho gathered in one place to celebrate the holiday. The episode is directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, Jung Ji-woon and Kim Gyu-ri.

Kian84 reveals that he has arranged a meal with Jun Hyun-moo and Kim Dae-ho to celebrate Chuseok. He goes grocery shopping with Kim Dae-ho before heading home, and gives Kim a tour of his house, which Kim is visiting for the first time.

Kian84 shows off a Broadcast Entertainment Awards trophy, saying, "You didn't get this, did you?" He also boasts about gifts he received from G-Dragon, BTS's Jin and LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha. After seeing Kian84's home, Kim Dae-ho candidly admits, "That was the first trophy I'd seen that looked so lackluster," which is expected to spark laughter.

Meanwhile, Kian84 and Kim Dae-ho set out to make dumplings together. Viewers are eager to see what kind of dumplings will emerge from the hands of Kian84, whose confidence in his cooking has recently soared, and Daeho84, who has been developing his own culinary world. From the very start, the two playfully clash over their cooking philosophies, with Kian84 declaring, "I hate manuals," and Kim Dae-ho responding, "There is a reason things are set in advance!"

This develops into the "Dumpling Battle" between Kian84 and Daeho84. They decide to make dumpling fillings according to their individual tastes. Viewers are also anticipating what the dumplings will look and taste like—whether they will reflect Kian84's pursuit of freewheeling cooking ideas that no one could imagine, or Kim Dae-ho's skills as the "Dumpling Spoon," who makes 500 dumplings every New Year.

The "Three Bachelor Kings"—Jun Hyun-moo, Kian84 and Kim Dae-ho—will also have a candid conversation about work and marriage. With the three men so evenly matched that it is difficult to determine a winner, viewers are eager to find out who will claim the throne of the "Bachelor King."

The Chuseok get-together of the "Three Bachelor Kings," Jun Hyun-moo, Kian84 and Kim Dae-ho, can be seen on the Chuseok special of MBC's I Live Alone, airing at 11 p.m. on the 25th.

I Live Alone is a trendsetting single-lifestyle program that showcases the diverse Rainbow lives of stars who live alone, and it continues to receive widespread affection from viewers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.