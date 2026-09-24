"A Year After Divorcing Lee Soo," Lyn's Solo Chuseok Was Different... "Healing" While Watching a Movie at 2 a.m.

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Singer Lyn drew attention by sharing her distinctive self-care routine and daily life even during the Chuseok holiday.

On the 23rd, Lyn shared a lively Chuseok greeting with fans on her social media, saying, "Happy Chuseok!"

Even ahead of the Chuseok holiday, she did not skip her workouts. Lyn shared photos of herself working out in close-fitting athletic wear that highlighted her figure, giving fans an update on her consistent self-care routine.

Her slim figure and toned physique, achieved through meticulous self-care, caught people's attention.

Later, Lyn shared another glimpse of her daily life by going to see a movie in the early hours of the morning.

At around 2 a.m., Lyn posted a photo from the movie outing, writing, "Possible Love is out! You really have to see the actors' performances..."

She added, "I also love Jung Jae-il's music so, so much," expressing her affection for the film.

Lyn's daily life—working out to take care of herself ahead of Chuseok and watching a movie late at night—drew fans' attention.

Meanwhile, Lyn married Lee Soo in 2014 and divorced by mutual consent in August 2025, after 11 years of marriage.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.