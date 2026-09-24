'Filming Canceled' Yoo Jae-suk Returns to 'You Quiz on the Block' Just One Day Later with a Gaunt Face... Lee Ki-chan Says, "Still Warm as Ever"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk returned to filming 'You Quiz on the Block' just one day after canceling a recording on the day of filming due to cold and flu-like symptoms and a high fever. Yoo Jae-suk reunited with singer Lee Ki-chan after a long time and welcomed his junior with the same warmth as ever. Lee Ki-chan also expressed his delight at seeing him again.

On the 23rd, Lee Ki-chan posted photos and videos on his account along with a message that read, "I'm not even sure if this is real.. I'm so grateful that You Quiz on the Block invited me, and I got to film with Jae-suk hyung for the first time in over a decade. Thank you! <Oh!! I was on Two Yoo Project – Sugar Man in 2018. Not over a decade—it has been *eight years*>"

The released photos showed Lee Ki-chan passionately performing his signature song 'Cold' at the filming set of 'You Quiz on the Block.' They captured both Lee Ki-chan's immersion in the performance as he held the microphone and the atmosphere on set.

Lee Ki-chan also shared a photo taken with Yoo Jae-suk. In the picture, the two stand side by side, looking at the camera and smiling brightly. Their pleasure at seeing each other again after a long time can be felt in the photo as well.

Lee Ki-chan expressed his gratitude to Yoo Jae-suk, writing, "Jae-suk, bro T_T Yoo, you're a god... How many years has it been since we were on a show together?! Warm as ever. Thank you!"

More than anything, attention focused on Yoo Jae-suk's health that day. Just one day earlier, on the 22nd, Yoo Jae-suk had gone to the set to film Season 5 of the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) variety program 'Whenever Possible,' but canceled the schedule shortly before filming began after developing a temporary high fever caused by cold and flu-like symptoms.

Because Yoo Jae-suk had gone all the way to the set before canceling the day's filming, fans continued to worry. The sudden schedule change was particularly unusual for Yoo Jae-suk, who has consistently managed his health throughout his long broadcasting career and diligently taken part in recordings for numerous programs.

His agency, Antenna, said at the time that he was "currently focused on recovering," asked those involved for their understanding, and coordinated a new filming schedule. The production team of 'Whenever Possible,' also explained that Yoo Jae-suk had asked the staff for their understanding after his condition worsened shortly before filming and then canceled the recording.

Yoo Jae-suk's cancellation of a day's filming for health reasons was reportedly the first such incident since his debut in 1991, prompting even greater concern. As news spread of the sudden cancellation by Yoo Jae-suk, who has worked tirelessly in the broadcasting industry for many years, fans focused their attention on his health.

Against this backdrop, Yoo Jae-suk appeared at the filming set again just one day later. In the photos and videos released by Lee Ki-chan, Yoo Jae-suk welcomes the guest with a bright expression and takes part in the recording. Fans were pleased to see him carry on with filming so naturally that it seemed hard to believe he had canceled a schedule due to health problems just the day before.

Interest has grown in the two men's long-standing relationship, especially after Lee Ki-chan personally mentioned Yoo Jae-suk's unwavering warmth when they met again after a long time. Having first become acquainted through variety programs in the past, the two reunited on 'You Quiz on the Block' after many years to share a conversation. Viewers are now eager to hear what they discussed on the episode.

tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' airs every Wednesday at 8:45 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.