What Happened to Shin Ji After She Dropped to 42 Kilograms? Dramatic Change: "I Can Lift Up to 20 Kilograms These Days"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Shin Ji drew attention by sharing an update showing her looking healthier than before.

On the 23rd, Shin Ji's YouTube channel posted footage of her taking on self-service car washing for the first time in her life.

That day, Shin Ji enthusiastically washed the car herself. Faced with a task that was more challenging than expected, she realized anew how strenuous hand-washing a car could be, saying, "This thing is incredibly heavy."

Even so, Shin Ji expressed confidence in her exercise-built stamina, saying, "I can still lift a decent amount of weight these days," showing what could be called her playful pride in her fitness.

Moon Won, her husband, heard this and jokingly replied, "That's right. These days, you lift, like, five kilograms." Shin Ji bristled and shot back, "What are you talking about? I can lift up to 20 kilograms," prompting laughter.

Moon Won did not back down either. He teased her, saying, "But you nearly died after doing that," and their playful bickering created a lighthearted newlywed atmosphere.

In particular, the video showed Shin Ji with a brighter complexion than before, and she appeared to have gained some weight. Compared with her recent excessively gaunt appearance, which had caused concern among fans, she seemed much healthier.

Previously, Shin Ji had been swept up in speculation about health problems after appearing noticeably thin in recently released YouTube content and on social media.

It was reported that Shin Ji, whose profile lists her height as 164 centimeters, had dropped to around 42 kilograms, prompting continued concern among fans. Whenever her extremely thin frame was shown, fans voiced concerns about her health.

Shin Ji had also spoken openly about her physical condition by sharing the results of an InBody test herself. At the time, she drew attention by revealing that an expert had told her, "It's amazing that you're walking around in this body at all."

After checking her condition, Shin Ji began exercising to improve her stamina and manage her health, continuing to make changes. In the video, she also mentioned weight training, directly showing that she has been exercising consistently.

Meanwhile, Shin Ji married singer Moon Won on May 2.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.