"You hit me when I asked for an autograph": Another allegation emerges against Kim Chang-yeol... He apologizes again and again: "I might be apologizing until I turn 60"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Kim Chang-yeol of the group DJ DOC personally apologized to an internet user who said Kim had cursed at them nearly 30 years ago. Since then, more commenters have come forward with stories from the past. Kim responded lightheartedly to the incidents being brought up one after another, while repeatedly expressing his regret.

On the 24th, Kim Chang-yeol posted on social media, "I'm wiped out after getting back from golf. I woke up after sleeping, and everything's gone crazy~?? Am I a Threads star now, too? Hahaha, thanks, Ray~"

Earlier, on the 22nd, an internet user posted on social media, "Have you ever been cursed at by a celebrity? I have," and shared a story about encountering Kim Chang-yeol as a child.

The post's author explained that they had gone to Gwangwang Night to watch DJ DOC perform and, with help from an acquaintance, waited outside the dressing room. After Kim Chang-yeol came offstage, they asked him for an autograph. However, they claimed that Kim told them, "Move, XX!" and added, "After that, I switched to the guys from REF."

As the post attracted attention, internet users tagged Kim Chang-yeol directly, and he apologized in a comment, saying, "I'm sorry." He also left a photo bearing his autograph, seemingly making up for the autograph the commenter did not receive at the time.

The post's author responded with surprise, saying, "Is that really you? Wow, I've finally let go of 30 years of resentment," and added, "From today on, I'm a fan of Chang-yeol. Chang-yeol really stepped up like a man and gave me both an autograph and an apology."

Following Kim Chang-yeol's apology, another story from the past emerged. One internet user commented, "When you were running your bar at Cheonan Terminal, why did you hit me and walk away when I asked for an autograph? Please apologize," and Kim responded with an apologetic emoji.

Another internet user mentioned encountering Kim Chang-yeol in Hongdae in 2001, claiming, "Do you think we're friends? I remember you doing XX." The commenter added, "It was a frightening memory from 2001, but I'm finally free from the trauma. I'll support you. You're really a man, haha."

Kim Chang-yeol replied, "If people keep digging up things I barely remember, I might be doing nothing but apologizing until I turn 60, hahaha. Anyway, thanks for getting over it~~~"

In response to internet users bringing up his past one incident at a time, Kim Chang-yeol also explained why he chooses to apologize personally. He said, "I realized too late that dragging things out only makes it harder," and added, "I'll become more flexible and more composed."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.