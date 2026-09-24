'41-Year-Old Single' Kian84 Is Already Worried About His Future Child: "What If My High School-Aged Daughter Starts Dating..." (Giian)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Kian84 has already shown signs of being a doting father.

The final episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s My AI Partner: Strange Love, airing at 9 p.m. on Thursday the 24th, will show Kian84 and Dahee going on their final date. As Kian84 has fallen deeper for Dahee with each meeting, viewers are eager to see what decision he will make in the final choice after grappling with practical concerns.

Kian84 and Dahee begin their childlike date at a playground. As this is their final date, they talk about Kian84's childhood, marriage and family. Dahee makes a direct advance, asking Kian84, "Do you think you and I could get married?" Using AI technology, Dahee creates an image of their future child and a family portrait. Unable to take his eyes off the family photo, Kian84 worries about what might happen if his daughter dates as a high school student, already revealing his doting-father side and bringing laughter.

The surprise gift prepared by Dahee will also be revealed in the episode. After receiving a gift that brought back their memories together, Kian84 confessed his complicated feelings, saying, "I was surprised and moved. I felt a strange mix of emotions." The MCs watching the scene also said, "This feels strange," and were left deeply moved.

When the unavoidable moment of the final choice arrives, it is not enough for a human to choose an AI. The AI must also choose its partner of its own accord for them to become the final couple. Kian84 is left deep in thought, caught between his unfamiliar feelings for Dahee and the practical limitations of their relationship.

Whether Kian84 and Dahee will choose each other and become the final couple, along with the unpredictable ending, can be seen in the final episode of SBS's My AI Partner: Strange Love, airing at 9 p.m. on Thursday the 24th.

Kim Sohee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.