Her First Son Passed Away, Then a Daughter Came Into Her Life... Seong Hyeonju Moved to Tears at Her Second Child's First-Birthday Party: "Aunts in Tears"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Comedian Seong Hyeonju shared the moving scene of her second daughter Jihu's first-birthday celebration.

On the 23rd, Seong Hyeonju shared on social media a video of the first-birthday party posted by an acquaintance.

The video showed her second daughter Jihu, along with the caption, "Jihu's growth story that brought the aunts to tears."

An AI-generated version of Jihu also appeared in the video, saying, "It feels like a year has passed in the blink of an eye," as she shared her thoughts on turning one.

The celebration featured not only Jihu but also photos of Seohu, Seong Hyeonju's first son, who had passed away earlier.

The image of Seohu and Jihu smiling side by side moved viewers. It was a special moment in which her late son and her newly welcomed daughter were brought together in one place.

Seong Hyeonju welcomed her first son, Seohu, in 2014, but endured the loss of her son in 2020.

She later gave birth to her second daughter, Jihu, last September and welcomed a new family member. At the first-birthday celebration, she conveyed both her joy at her daughter's growth and her longing for the son who had passed away.

Meanwhile, Seong Hyeonju debuted in 2007 as a comedian through the 22nd open recruitment class of the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS). She married in 2011.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.