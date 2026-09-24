Hwang Jung-eum's Alleged Dog-Neglect Controversy Was an "Unfair Pile-On"... "Cleaning Bini and Juni's Home" with Her Two Sons and Father

[Sportschosun, Kim So-hee] Actress Hwang Jung-eum undertook a thorough cleaning for her dogs ahead of Chuseok.

On the 24th, Hwang Jung-eum posted several photos on her account along with the captions, "Cleaning Bini and Juni's home" and "Thorough cleaning for Chuseok."

In the photos, Hwang Jung-eum is seen thoroughly cleaning the dogs' house in the yard. Her two sons and father also joined her. The family's efforts to tidy up the dogs' living space together reflected their affection for the animals.

Earlier, Hwang Jung-eum became embroiled in controversy surrounding her dogs last summer. Some netizens voiced concerns about the dogs' health after criticizing footage that showed them outdoors amid a heat wave. Others also expressed disappointment over the way she cared for them.

Others, however, argued that the criticism of Hwang Jung-eum was excessive. Some said it was difficult to conclude from the publicly released footage alone that the dogs lived exclusively outdoors. Against this backdrop, Hwang Jung-eum shared photos of herself cleaning the dogs' house for Chuseok, once again offering a glimpse into her daily life with them.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum married professional golfer and businessman Lee Young-don in 2016 and gave birth to their first son the following year. She filed an application for divorce mediation in 2020, but the couple later reconciled and welcomed their second son in 2022. They ultimately divorced.

Kim So-hee | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.