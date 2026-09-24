Nam Yoo-jung draws a line after indirectly mentioning ex-boyfriend Lee Kyu-han, saying, "I've forgotten it all"—and makes an unabashed public bid for love

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Nam Yoo-jung has openly put herself out there for love, candidly sharing her thoughts on finding a new relationship.

On the 23rd, Defconn's YouTube channel released a video titled "Defconn Finally Reveals the Sweetheart(?) He'll Spend the Holiday With."

When asked, "Are you in a hurry to get married now?" Nam Yoo-jung candidly replied, "Rather than being in a hurry, I feel like I want to fall in love."

She added, "I want to meet someone I like. That's how I feel," indicating that she was seeking a new connection and love rather than rushing into marriage itself.

After listening carefully to Nam Yoo-jung's remarks, Defconn asked, "What were your past relationships like?" The question appeared to refer to the fact that Nam Yoo-jung had been publicly dating actor Lee Kyu-han until two years ago.

Nam Yoo-jung responded with a somewhat hurried explanation: "No. Those past relationships are over. I've forgotten them. Everything has passed," drawing laughter.

When Defconn asked again, "Have you forgotten your past loves?" Nam Yoo-jung coolly replied, "Of course."

She continued, "I have no regrets. I want to find a new love now, as soon as possible," revealing her candid views on romance.

She also spoke specifically about her ideal type. Nam Yoo-jung said, "As long as it's someone I can communicate well with, I don't think I'd be too particular about much else." She added, "I like someone who communicates well and with whom we can make each other laugh."

Defconn also showed interest in Nam Yoo-jung's candid confession about seeking a new love and continued the conversation.

Meanwhile, Nam Yoo-jung debuted as a member of Brave Girls in 2016. She earned widespread public love alongside the group's remarkable late resurgence with "Rollin'" in 2021, and later continued her group activities as a member of BB Girls. After leaving the group in 2024, she began building a solo career through individual activities, including acting.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.