Kwak Bum Considered Retiring Due to Financial Hardship: "Yoo Jae-suk and Kang Ho-dong Adjusted Their Schedules for Me" (Omniscient Interfering View)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s Omniscient Interfering View features popular comedian Kwak Bum, who reveals his nonstop, hectic day.

Episode 417 of MBC's variety show Omniscient Interfering View, airing on Saturday the 26th, will showcase the busy life of Kwak Bum, a rising star who has eight regular programs and juggles multiple shoots each day while moving between television and YouTube.

That day, Kwak Bum leaves home at 6:20 a.m. carrying armfuls of costumes and props. Despite his grueling schedule, which has left him unable to take a proper break for months, he continues accepting appearances by fitting new bookings into his calendar like a game of Tetris. His difficulty turning down the flood of offers stems from his long years as an unknown comedian. After Gag Concert was canceled, he even considered retiring because of financial hardship, but he never let go of his passion for comedy and continued producing content. He eventually entered his prime, beginning with Mad Monster. His story of quietly rowing forward from a time when no one recognized him bears an unexpected resemblance to RESCENE's journey, drawing attention.

Even with such a packed schedule, Kwak Bum refuses to give up matches with Nangman FC, the amateur soccer club he founded. Nangman FC has emerged as the hottest amateur soccer club in the country, with as many as 600 teams requesting matches. On this day, the club plays at a national team training ground that Manchester City F.C. has also used. With even a conditioning team on hand, Kwak Bum takes to the field as the club owner, director and starting striker. Viewers are eager to see what kind of laughs the soccer skills and passion of "Director Kwak," who gives his all on the field, will deliver.

Kwak Bum's busy schedule continues even after the match. Before his next appointment, he finishes a sauna session and changes clothes in just 17 minutes, styles his own hair in the car and hurriedly grabs a meal. His manager recently revealed that Yoo Jae-suk and Kang Ho-dong had even adjusted their recording times for Kwak Bum, surprising everyone. Despite dividing his day into minutes without taking a moment to rest, Kwak Bum maintains his positive energy, saying, "I have to do more while people are willing to call on me." His extraordinary passion is expected to inspire admiration.

Kwak Bum, the "rising comedian" rowing harder than anyone while making the most of his momentum, has a breathless day that can be seen on MBC's Omniscient Interfering View, airing at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday the 26th.

Photo courtesy of MBC's Omniscient Interfering View

Kim So-hee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.