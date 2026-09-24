Sean: "♥Jung Hye-young and I have been together for 9438 days, married for 7965 days"—a true romantic who still counts the days

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Sean revealed his extraordinary affection by counting every day of his married life with his wife, Jung Hye-young.

On the 23rd, a video titled "From a 16-Year-Old Runaway to Korea's Quintessential Romantic | Singer Sean" was released on the YouTube channel "Nae-ga Maeil Gippeuge."

That day, JAMES asked Sean, "How many days has it been since you married your wife?" Sean replied without hesitation, "7965 days."

When JAMES asked, "You actually count that? Why?" Sean expressed his affection for his wife, saying, "My favorite number and the person I love—how much fun is it when the two come together?"

When Park Si-eun asked, "Do you count the days since you first met, too?" Sean immediately replied, "9438 days." He remembered not only their wedding date but also the exact day they first met.

However, Sean admitted that Jung Hye-young's reaction was quite different from his. He said, "She isn't particularly interested. Every now and then, when I ask, 'How many days has it been since we met today?' she says, 'Oh, really?' and moves on. It's for my own satisfaction."

Even so, he never forgets to prepare something special for his wife on important occasions. Sean said, "But on special anniversaries, when we've reached several thousand days, I give her a small gift and a card with a letter. She likes that."

When asked whether he also keeps track of his children's anniversaries, Sean gave an answer reflecting his philosophy. When JAMES asked, "Don't you count your children's anniversaries, too? Is it only your wife?" Sean replied, "I focus on the tree. The fruit grows on its own."

The cast could not hide their admiration for Sean's answer, in which he likened his wife to a "tree" and his children to "fruit." It was Sean's distinctive way of expressing love after consistently showing affection for his wife over many years.

Sean also named meeting Jung Hye-young as the happiest moment of his life. He said, "When I first met Hye-young, I thought, 'This is the person I'll spend my whole life with.'" However, Jung Hye-young was not even interested in him at first. Sean said, "She told me she didn't even know who Sean was and who Jinu was. Even so, I kept courting her."

He continued calling Jung Hye-young, and Sean added, "She probably thought, 'That's strange,' if I didn't call at the usual time. I think she began to open her heart to me at some point."

Moreover, his affection for Jung Hye-young grew even stronger after they married. When asked, "Do you still find her lovely?" he smiled and replied, "She's even more lovely than she was then."

Sean married actress Jung Hye-young in 2004, and they have four children.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.