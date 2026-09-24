Park Bo-gum Said Sean Was His Role Model... "When We Meet, We Talk Only About God for 2–3 Hours"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Sean revealed his special friendship with actor Park Bo-gum.

On the 23rd, the YouTube channel 'My Daily Joy' released a video titled 'From a 16-year-old runaway to one of Korea's most devoted family men | Singer Sean.'

Park Si-eun told Sean, "I heard Park Bo-gum chose you as his role model. He reportedly said, 'I want to become a family man like this.'"

Sean replied bashfully, "When we talk together, he says things like that." Since Sean has consistently shown his devotion to his wife, Jung Hye-young, and his family, Park Bo-gum also appears to view Sean's life as a role model.

The close friendship between Sean and Park Bo-gum was also evident in their interactions. JIN TAE-HYUN said, "Whenever Park Bo-gum, Sean and Lee Young-pyo meet, they always talk about the old days." Sean laughed and added, "That's right. When we meet to go running, I never realized men could have this much to say."

Sean especially revealed the subject of their conversations, saying, "Once we start talking about God, we can go on for 2–3 hours."

JIN TAE-HYUN took it a step further. He testified, "If they go to a gimbap restaurant, they can't leave. They have lunch, then stay for dinner before leaving. I'm serious." He continued, "They really do talk a lot. But if you listen closely, they repeat things they've already said," sending everyone into laughter.

He also explained that their conversations ultimately end up being about God. JIN TAE-HYUN said, "Everything important is about God. If they start with a marathon, it becomes a conversation about God; even soccer turns into a conversation about God. They talk about hip-hop, or Park Bo-gum's schedule, and then it becomes a conversation about God."

Although they start conversations on various topics, from exercise to music and television, they ultimately move on to discussions about faith. The unusual closeness among Sean, Park Bo-gum and Lee Young-pyo, along with their candid conversations, drew attention after being revealed with plenty of laughs.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.