"I Needed the Courage to Post the Photos"... Seo Jeong-hee, 63, Flaunts Unbelievably Youthful Beauty and a Figure Like a Woman in Her 20s with Green Eye Makeup

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Seo Jeong-hee showcased her unique charm, flaunting a youthful appearance and slender figure that are hard to believe for someone aged 63.

On the 24th, Seo Jeong-hee posted several photos on her social media that she had taken during a trip to Shanghai, China, in early winter last year.

Along with the photos, Seo Jeong-hee recalled, "While organizing my photos, I looked back at a few scenes from last year's early-winter trip."

That day, Seo Jeong-hee tried a makeup style completely different from her usual look. She said, "I wanted to step away from my usual self for a moment and try makeup that was a little bolder and different."

Seo Jeong-hee lightly applied green eyeshadow with her fingers instead of a brush, then used her fingers to finish her cheeks and lips as well. Rather than focusing on perfect makeup technique, she decided to follow the feeling of the moment.

Her hairstyle was also distinctive. She wrapped a scarf around her head like a turban and paired it with a turtleneck sweater. In another photo, she wore her hair in a bun and combined a yellow tulle skirt with a green T-shirt.

The bold colors and unusual styling could easily have looked old-fashioned, but Seo Jeong-hee pulled them off perfectly with her own distinctive aura. Her youthful appearance and slim figure without excess flesh especially caught people's attention, making it hard to believe that she is 63.

Seo Jeong-hee described it as "a look somewhat different from my usual self," adding, "It was a day when I simply wanted to create a new version of myself at least once."

She also said, "After taking the photos, I washed the makeup off right away, but that brief experiment was more enjoyable than I expected," adding, "Because beauty doesn't always reside only in a perfectly finished face."

She continued, "I think there is beauty in the courage to take one step away from what is familiar and in the attitude of looking at myself from a different angle," adding, "Beauty is an attitude."

Finally, Seo Jeong-hee said, "To be honest, posting the photos again also took a little courage," and asked her fans, "Have you ever tried expressing yourselves in a way different from usual?"

Meanwhile, Seo Jeong-hee married the late comedian Seo Se-won in 1982 and had one son and one daughter. The couple divorced in 2015. She is currently in a publicly acknowledged relationship with the six-years-younger architect Kim Tae-hyun.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.