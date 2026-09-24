Eun Ji-won’s Holidays Changed After Remarrying His Beloved Wife, Nine Years His Junior: “My Mother Found It Too Difficult, So Just the Two of Us Perform the Rites” (Mr. House Husband)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Eun Ji-won personally revealed how he observes ancestral rites during the holidays after remarrying.

In the episode of KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband Season 2” airing Saturday the 26th at 10 p.m. and directed by Kim Tae-jun, trot’s quintessential devoted son Park Seo Jin meets his three paternal aunts, who have come to visit his hospitalized father, and talks with them about his grandmother, who passed away about 30 years ago. He also holds an ancestral rite aboard a boat for the first time at sea to honor his father, who still misses his mother, highlighting the family’s deep bond.

Park Seo Jin visits a hospital in his hometown of Samcheonpo that day. He explains, “My father’s condition had recently declined, so he was admitted to the hospital for about half a day for a checkup.” While staying with his father, Park Seo Jin has a surprise reunion with his three aunts, who have come to visit him.

Because this is the three aunts’ first appearance on “Mr. House Husband,” they receive an enthusiastic welcome from the studio cast. While happily introducing his aunts, Park Seo Jin makes everyone burst out laughing by saying, “My youngest aunt looks the most like my sister Hyo-jung. She looks exactly like Hyo-jung did before her double-eyelid surgery.”

Park Seo Jin’s aunts express their gratitude to their nephew, whom they are seeing for the first time in a while, saying, “Seo Jin gave us gift certificates, and thanks to him, we even took a trip to Jeju Province.” Park Hyo-jung then playfully complains to her brother, saying, “Send me on a trip too~,” showing their playful sibling dynamic.

As their cheerful conversation continues, Park Seo Jin’s aunts bring up their grandmother, saying, “It seems Seo Jin inherited his exuberance and janggu-playing DNA from Grandma.” Recalling his mother’s final days, Park Seo Jin’s father says, “In the end, my mother died in my arms.”

Even after returning home, Park Seo Jin’s father reveals his deep anguish over not having done enough for his mother. In an interview, he confides, “After my mother passed away, she came to me in my dreams and cried for three years.” Even when Park Seo Jin offers him a “Chuseok gift,” his father becomes teary-eyed and says, “My wish is to meet your grandmother one more time.”

For his father, Park Seo Jin prepares a special “Chuseok gift” by traveling to the sea where his grandmother’s ashes were scattered and holding an ancestral rite aboard a boat, moving everyone deeply.

Amid these events, when the topic of ancestral rites comes up, MC Eun Ji-won asks, “I’m curious whether everyone observes ancestral rites during the holidays.”

Park Hyun-ho reveals, “My mother took the initiative and abolished ancestral rites.” Eun Ji-won, who remarried a stylist nine years younger than him last year, responds, “My mother also found them physically too difficult, so now my wife and I go to my father’s grave and perform the rites, just the two of us,” striking a chord with the others.

The story of the grandmother who passed her exuberance and janggu-playing DNA on to Park Seo Jin, along with his special day spent accompanying his father to hold their first ancestral rite aboard a boat in about 30 years, can be seen in Episode 475 of KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband Season 2,” airing Saturday the 26th at 10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.