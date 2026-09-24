"You Were Bragging About Getting a DM from a Celebrity": Jun Hyun-moo Erupts with Suspicions That Jang Han-byeol Is Dating Someone (Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Jun Hyun-moo of 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4' stirs up the set by unexpectedly suggesting that Jang Han-byeol may be dating someone.

Episode 13 of 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' which airs at 9:10 p.m. on Friday the 25th on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Channel S, will show Jun Hyun-moo heading out with ZOZAZZ and Jang Han-byeol to check out a legendary soba restaurant in Uiryeong, South Gyeongsang Province.

At the restaurant, Jun Hyun-moo tells them, "This place is open for only three hours a day!" He leads ZOZAZZ and Jang Han-byeol to a flagship Uiryeong soba restaurant that has been run by three generations. After successfully obtaining permission to film, the three order a variety of dishes, including cold soba, bibim soba, hot soba, and bindaetteok. Before the food arrives, Jang Han-byeol asks ZOZAZZ a dating-related question: "I'm curious about how you proposed."

Watching this, Jun Hyun-moo immediately presses Jang Han-byeol, saying, "You! You must be seeing someone! You were bragging about getting a DM (direct message) from a celebrity..." His question sends a buzz through the set.

Attention is focused on how Jang Han-byeol will respond to Jun Hyun-moo's sharp instinct in raising dating suspicions. When the ordered dishes finally arrive, ZOZAZZ unabashedly shows off his foodie expertise. After tasting the hot soba, he insists, "You absolutely have to mix rice into the broth here," and offers another inventive food pairing: "The bibim soba would be amazing if you cut it up finely, eat it with a spoon, and pair it with dongdongju!" Jun Hyun-moo gives him props, saying, "He's a genius. That belly didn't come from nowhere," while Jang Han-byeol adds, "You're not just a clueless chubby guy," drawing laughter from everyone.

Amid the lively mukbang, Jun Hyun-moo bluntly asks ZOZAZZ, "I heard you were among the first generation to get plastic surgery?" ZOZAZZ coolly replies, "I had it done back when I was in high school, when there were hardly any plastic surgery clinics. I've had work done on my eyes, nose, and mouth." Meanwhile, when Jun Hyun-moo asks Jang Han-byeol, "I heard you even beat Seongri and Hwanhee recently?" Jang Han-byeol reveals, "I placed first in a trot-fandom vote, and my advertisement is currently appearing on a billboard screen in New York," adding to the surprise with his global recognition.

Jun Hyun-moo, ZOZAZZ, and Jang Han-byeol's food trip through Uiryeong, along with their candid and frank conversations that could not be heard anywhere else, can be seen in Episode 13 of 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' airing at 9:10 p.m. on Friday the 25th on MBN and Channel S.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.