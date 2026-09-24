Now that Kim Ji-min is pregnant, housework is all Kim Jun-ho's... "Thank you"—a luxury Celine scrubber gift

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Pregnant comedian Kim Ji-min prepared a special gift for her husband, Kim Jun-ho, who always takes charge of the dishwashing.

On the 24th, Kim Ji-min shared a video on her account along with the message, "When you're grateful to the person by your side, be sure to express it!"

In the video, Kim Jun-ho is quietly doing the dishes in front of the sink. Kim Ji-min keeps handing him more dishes, saying, "This too," before expressing her gratitude by adding, "Jun-ho always does the dishes."

When Kim Ji-min said, "Thank you," Kim Jun-ho replied briefly, "Yeah." Kim Ji-min then looked at her husband and said, "You even answer me. You're so sweet," creating a heartwarming moment.

But Kim Ji-min had a real surprise in store. She discreetly placed a box from luxury brand Celine next to Kim Jun-ho as he did the dishes. After checking the unexpected gift, Kim Jun-ho quickly began smiling and showed his excitement.

Kim Jun-ho appeared excited, saying, "Wait, you said you didn't buy anything when you came back from the department store recently. I've never had one of these before. Celine is really expensive."

However, when Kim Jun-ho opened the box in anticipation, he found not a luxury item but a dishwashing scrubber.

Kim Jun-ho was dumbfounded. "What is it? A scrubber? Is it a Celine scrubber?" Kim Ji-min casually joked, "It's a special edition. Keep doing the dishes."

Kim Jun-ho played along, saying, "Thank you. This should clean well," but soon closed the box again. He then lamented his circumstances, saying, "Celine? What would someone like me be doing with Celine?" making Kim Ji-min burst out laughing.

Kim Ji-min got her husband excited with a luxury-brand box before giving him a dishwashing scrubber, while Kim Jun-ho responded humorously despite the absurd situation. The couple's relatable, playful back-and-forth is bringing laughter.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min married comedian Kim Jun-ho, who is eight years older than her, in July last year after publicly dating him. This past July, she announced that she had successfully become pregnant through in vitro fertilization, receiving many congratulations.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.