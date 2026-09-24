Park Ji-heon, Said to Be a Fisheries-Industry "Silver Spoon"... "My Maternal Uncle Is the Captain of an Oceanographic Survey Vessel—So Cool" (I Live Alone)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Park Ji-hyun, who was rumored to be the son of a chaebol family in Mokpo, pulls out all the stops to care for his "veteran captain" maternal uncle, from cooking to cleaning.

The Chuseok special episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s I Live Alone, airing on the 25th, will show Park Ji-hyun helping his maternal uncle with his work. The episode is directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Gi-young, Jung Ji-woon, and Kim Gyu-ri.

Park Ji-hyun boards a boat to Deokjeokdo in Incheon Metropolitan City to see his maternal uncle, whom he has missed. Recalling how he used to ride his uncle's fishing boat during holidays as a child, he warmly greets him after their long separation. Park's maternal uncle is a veteran captain who operates an oceanographic survey vessel and is currently working on Deokjeokdo. After boarding the vessel and seeing his uncle's workspace, Park exclaims, "It's so cool."

At the accommodation where his uncle is staying, Park also shows off his cooking skills for him. After demonstrating his culinary abilities by preparing seafood and serving a lavish Mokpo-style royal feast that impressed senior figure Nam Jin, he takes on the task of making ramen for his uncle. However, he reportedly faces a humorous crisis because his uncle's ramen preferences are markedly different from his own. Viewers are eager to see how his uncle reacts to Park's ramen, prepared with his culinary pride on the line.

Park also makes his maternal uncle smile with a bundle of gifts. While his uncle is working at sea, he thoroughly cleans the accommodation and does the laundry, showing exceptional devotion. His uncle is also said to show just as much love for his nephew as Park shows for his maternal uncle, raising expectations.

Park Ji-hyun's full-course care for his maternal uncle can be seen on MBC's I Live Alone, the Chuseok special airing at 11 p.m. on the 25th.

I Live Alone is a trend-leading single-life program that showcases the diverse "rainbow lives" of stars who live alone, and it continues to receive consistent affection from viewers.

Kim So-hee Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.