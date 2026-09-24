'Shinsegae Family's Eldest Daughter' Annie Asked About Her Diet Secrets: "I'm Worried I Could Have a Negative Influence; My Eating Habits Are NOT the Answer"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Annie, a member of ALLDAY PROJECT, opened up about her views on dieting. She stressed that health and happiness matter most, saying she hopes her younger fans will not blindly copy her eating habits or workout routine.

Recently, Annie posted a lengthy message on a fan communication platform in response to questions from fans asking how she diets. Interest in how she maintains her figure grew after her recent pictorial was released, prompting her to share her thoughts directly.

Annie began, "Thank you so, so much for loving the ALLO pictorial, everyone. But I want to talk about something important, so I'll mix English and Korean. I think that will convey my thoughts better!"

She continued, "After seeing this pictorial, a lot of young DAY ONE fans have been asking how I diet... I have mixed feelings."

She also explained why she has to be careful when discussing food and exercise. Annie stated, "To be honest, I do feel I need to be a little careful when I talk about food or exercise. I'm worried that younger fans might be negatively influenced."

She emphasized, "I'm just sharing my daily life with DAY ONE, but my eating habits and the way I work out are absolutely not the right answer. Everyone's body and physical makeup are different, after all."

Annie said that, given her profession, she needs to manage her body to some extent, but dieting should ultimately be for one's own sake. She explained, "Since I work in a profession where I'm constantly in the public eye, I exercise often and sometimes have to watch what I eat to a certain extent. But I believe dieting should ultimately be about your own health and becoming happier."

She was particularly clear about dieting to meet other people's expectations. She shared her own experience, saying, "I don't think doing it for someone else—or because of other people's opinions—is good at all. I know that all too well because I've done it myself."

She also cautioned against overly restrictive diets or exercise routines, saying, "As I said in my interview, taking time to rest is also really important in life, and if you live with too much pressure, things actually become harder and can backfire."

Finally, Annie asked fans not to compare themselves with her. She said, "So I hope DAY ONE fans won't compare themselves with me by watching what I eat or how much I exercise. I'd rather you just think, 'Oh, this is how Seoyoon spent her day today!'"

She added, "I hope each of you eats well, rests well, and stays healthy and happy. That is truly the most important thing," bringing her message to a close.

Rather than emphasizing unconditional weight loss or external standards, Annie stressed that everyone's body and lifestyle are different. She drew attention by candidly sharing her belief that health and happiness should come first, directly asking her young fans not to treat her routine as the right answer.

Meanwhile, Annie is known to be the maternal granddaughter of Lee Myung-hee, chairwoman of Shinsegae Group, and the eldest daughter of Chung Yoo-kyung, chairwoman of Shinsegae. She graduated from Columbia University in the United States last May, where she majored in art history and visual arts. She officially debuted in the Korean pop music industry as a member of ALLDAY PROJECT in June last year.

The following is Annie's full post.

Thank youuu so much for loving the ALLO pictorial, everyone!

But I want to talk about something important, so I'm going to mix English and Korean. I think that will get my thoughts across better!

After seeing this pictorial, I've been getting lots of questions from young DAY ONE fans about how I diet... and it feels strange. To be honest, I do feel a little cautious when talking about food or exercise because I'm worried younger fans might be negatively influenced. I'm just sharing my daily life with DAY ONE, but my eating habits and the way I work out are absolutely not the right answer. Everyone's body and physical makeup are different, after all.

Since I now have a job where I'm in the public eye, I exercise often and sometimes have to watch what I eat to a certain extent. But I believe dieting is ultimately something you do for your own health and to become happier. Doing it for someone else or because of other people's opinions really isn't good. I know that all too well because I've done it myself. As I said in my interview, taking time to rest is also really important in life, and if you live with too much pressure, things actually become harder and can backfire.

So I hope DAY ONE fans won't compare themselves with me by looking at what I eat and how much I exercise. I hope you'll just see it as, 'Oh, this is how Seoyoon spent her day today!' I hope each of you eats well, rests well, and stays healthy and happy. That's truly the most important thing.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.